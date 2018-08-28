Man prosecuted for running Ilford shisha venue illegally

The owner was ordered to pay more than £300. Picture: Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

An Ilford cafe owner has been prosecuted as part of a Redbridge council crackdown on shisha venues flouting the law.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kefayet Hussain, manager of Fusion Exclusive Shisha, Ley Street, was found guilty of operating illegally after several people were found to be smoking inside his premises.

The case was brought before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on January 25, 2019, after enforcement officers discovered breaches of anti-smoking legislation during a surprise visit in September 2018.

Shisha - or water pipes - are used to smoke mainly flavoured or non-flavoured tobacco or herbal mixtures, but under the Health Act 2006, smoking tobacco or anything containing tobacco, or smoking any other substance, in enclosed or substantially enclosed premises, is an offence.

Hussain pleaded guilty and was made to pay fines and costs totalling £380.

Councillor Bob Littlewood, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said: “Our message is clear, operating illegal shisha venues will not be tolerated and we will take tough action against any business breaking the law or breaching the regulations.

“It’s illegal to smoke in enclosed premises used by the public and this must be enforced to protect our residents from the dangers associated with smoking.

“This prosecution demonstrates our hard work in enforcing the legislation throughout the borough.”