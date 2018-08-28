Ilford MP launches petition against forecast Met Police funding cuts of £263m by 2023

The campaign was launched in Clayhall at the weekend.Photo: Wes Streeting Archant

An Ilford MP has set up a petition urging the government to do more to fund policing in London after City Hall predicted the Met will need to make £263m in savings by 2023.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data released by the office of Wes Streeting. Photo: Archant Data released by the office of Wes Streeting. Photo: Archant

Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP, said the government has already cut £850 million from the Metropolitan Police budget and they intend to make even more savings.

The latest forecast from the Mayor of London’s Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac), says that there has been a reduction in like-for-like cash funding for the Met from the Home Office since 2010 of “more than £500m” and according to Mopac’s estimates the organisation will be facing a funding cut of £263m by 2023.

In response to this, Mr Streeting has launched a parliamentary petition asking the Conservative government to reverse the decision that has seen “3,300 officers lost around London since 2010 and 135 officers lost in the East Area Command since May 2016”.

He said that rising crime is the number one issue or concern raised by residents when speaking to him and the government needs to play its part.

“Tory cuts to police numbers have fuelled rising crime in our community and across the country,” he said.

“Burglary, drug dealing and violent crime now feature in our borough in a way we haven’t experienced before - enough is enough.

“They should be cutting crime, not the Police.

“The Mayor of London is funding additional police for Redbridge and the Council is beefing up enforcement and CCTV, but I’ve got to be honest with residents that these measures won’t succeed without the government playing its part too.”

Mr Streeting launched his campaign in Clayhall, which is the third most burgled area in the UK (based on insurance claims) according to Money Supermarket data.

He also spoke about raising police funding in the House of Commons during the Police Grant Report debate today (Tuesday, February 5).

The MP hopes that more than 10,000 people will sign the petition which he plans to present to parliament.

“I want as many people as possible to sign my petition to send the government a clear and powerful message: ‘Redbridge needs more bobbies on the beat’,” he added.

“We’ll be out collecting signatures on the streets, door to door and online. “Please do sign and share and if you’d like to support my campaign, please join in.”

A Home Office spokesperson said:“Met police funding will increase by £172million next year if the Mayor of London increases council tax precept by £2 a month for a typical (Band D) household.

“Decisions about frontline policing and how resources are best deployed in London are for the Met Commissioner and the Mayor of London.

“The Police Funding Settlement provides the most substantial police funding increase since 2010, and will help police forces to meet the financial pressures they face next year, while also providing additional money for recruitment and neighbourhood policing, counter-terrorism, and fighting serious and organised crime.”

To sign the petition visit: www.wesstreeting.org/police/?fbclid=IwAR0ulmmx4ygPntg_5DuOJorfBN2zY2Eo4UQGtw9OJAsf1kQDDeyIQtlGBl0

