Ilford mum one of 25 to have baby delivered on Christmas Day at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Rebekah and Calvin Lindsay with baby Harriet at Queen's Hospital. Harreit was one of the 25 babies to be born on Christmas Day at the Romford hospital. BHRUT

It was one of the busiest Christmases ever at a hospital where 25 babies were brought into the world on Christmas Day.

Delighted with the delivery of her festive baby at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, was 35-year-old Rafia Norman from Ley Street, Ilford.

Already a mum-of-three, she gave birth to her fourth child, son Haadi, at 2.04am on Christmas morning.

Little Haadi, who was due on December 28, weighed in at 7lb.

Rafia said: “My waters broke at around 4pm on Christmas Eve and we went straight to hospital.

“It was really nice to have him on Christmas Day.

“The midwives were great and I had really good care. I even got Christmas lunch in hospital.

“We took him home on Boxing Day evening and the older children were really pleased to have me home.”

But the first to be born at Queen’s Hospital was Harriet Lindsay who arrived by c-section just 47 minutes after midnight.

Harriet, who weighed 6lb 6oz, was due on January 4, but had other ideas when mum Rebekah’s waters broke late on Sunday, December 23.

First time mum Rebekah, 26, said: “We were surprised but we’re very happy and excited to take her home.

“We had her name ready but we did have a disagreement on her middle name, but I won of course, it’s Annabelle.”

Dad Calvin, 29, also popped to the family’s home in Bouchier Walk, Elm Park, to bring their Christmas presents to the hospital for their own festive celebration.

He added: He added: “I even brought in some leftover dessert I found in the fridge and we had our own little party, just the three of us.”

Whereas Harriet made an early appearance, newborn Aman Kahn - who weighed 6lb 5oz - was due on Christmas Day and arrived just in time to mum Iran’s delight.

He was born just before 1pm, after Iram started experiencing contractions at around 7am on Christmas morning.

The 29-year-old said: “My older son Amar, who’s five, woke up early wanting his presents.

“I was having some contractions but I stayed at home for a bit, and he opened his presents, and we came to the hospital around 10-11am.

“I was really happy it was so quick, and was amazed that he came on his due date. It was really nice to have him on Christmas Day, now we have two celebrations for the whole family.

“I had Christmas dinner in hospital and came home on Boxing Day. Amar was really happy to have me home and is getting used to his new brother.”

Elisha Micallef, 28, and husband Stephen, 31, were convinced that their Christmas baby would not come on her due date so were surprised when their newborn Aria arrived at 11.04am on Christmas morning, weighing in at 8lb 6oz.

Elisha, of Appleby Drive, Harold Hill, said: “We thought she’d be late and maybe come at the weekend but it didn’t go as planned.

“I was induced on December 22 due to my diabetes but she obviously wanted to be born on Christmas Day as she still came on her due date.

“We were shocked but really excited. It was surreal, although it still felt like Christmas Day and we were busy being all wrapped up in her.

“She was even given a little gift of a hat by hospital staff which was really nice.

“It’s really special for her to be born then. Not many people have a birthday on Christmas Day. And it’s nice to be home and still surrounded by Christmas.”

The first-time parents came home on Boxing Day, having Christmas with their family on Thursday, December 27.