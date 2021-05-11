Ramadan 2021: Ilford councillor on observing virtually

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

In the final interview in our series on Ramadan, Ilford Town councillor Saima Ahmed talks about how she is continuing to observe virtually after losing a number of friends and family members to Covid in the last year. - Credit: Saima Ahmed

As Ramadan comes to a close this week, the final interview in our series is with Saima Ahmed who is continuing to observe the holy month virtually after losing family members and friends to Covid-19.

Saima, a Labour councillor for Ilford Town, said Ramadan is a time of great significance for her to focus on self-reflection, getting closer to her faith and expressing her gratitude.

The 38-year-old mum said: "Ramadan taught me resilience, strengthened my community spirit, and emboldened spiritual growth."

Ramadan during the pandemic has been a difficult time for many families dealing with the loss of loved ones.

Saima is no exception - she said she has lost several extended family members, friends and colleagues to Covid-19.

"It is the most difficult time for these families as we will join them in spirit to pray for the departed while expressing gratitude and optimism for the days ahead."

While there are less restrictions in place this year, with the rule of six for outdoor gatherings, she said she is still being vigilant and is continuing to observe Ramadan online.

She has found creative ways to mark the holy month this year with virtual Iftars to break fast with family and friends, sharing recipes online and exploring options to celebrate Eid within the rules.

She said the ability for limited outdoor mixing will come as a relief to many Muslim families but also understands there is a lot of anxiety for a number of people after coming out of life in lockdown for so long.

She said: "The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health would be evident gradually as the restrictions are being lifted.

"The biggest difference between last year and this year would be the rolling out of vaccination which would give confidence to people as a protection against the virus.

"The mosques have opened doors to be transformed into vaccination hubs and would continue to advocate for adhering to the safety measures.

"People are more aware of the rules and have knowledge about the pandemic which would hopefully save more lives."



