Ilford MPs urge cautious approach as Redbridge confirmed for Tier 2

Published: 5:30 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

Ilford MPs Wes Streeting and Sam Tarry have reacted to the news that Redbridge is to placed into Tier 2 once the latest lockdown restrictions end on December 2. Picture: House of Commons and Sam Tarry - Credit: Archant

Both Ilford MPs have called for a cautious approach as Redbridge prepares to move into Tier 2 when lockdown ends on December 2.

Speaking after the borough’s status was confirmed, Ilford North’s Wes Streeting said: “There is absolutely no room for complacency. Infections are rising in our part of London and people must comply with these restrictions or we will end up with even tougher restrictions and serious consequences for people’s lives and livelihoods. A vaccine is on the way, so there is cause for hope and we must all play our part until then.”

The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures indicate that Redbridge currently has 918 cases — up by 80 (9.5 per cent).

The message of caution is echoed by Mr Streeting’s Labour colleague Sam Tarry who represents Ilford South. He said: “While it’s encouraging that the government is moving to ease the lockdown restrictions I’m concerned the decision is being made just 24 hours after the UK recorded the highest number of Covid-related deaths (696) since the start of May.

“I hope the prime minister is being led by all of the scientific and medical evidence and he is not risking lives in the pursuit of a populist policy in the run-up to Christmas.

“People’s health should be paramount in any decision that is taken, given we already have the highest Covid-related death toll in Europe.

“But it’s also important that we safeguard our economic future and support local businesses who are struggling to stay afloat during this crisis.”

Moving into Tier 2 will not, however, signal a return to the previous Tier 2 restrictions.

Stricter measures have been imposed this time, particularly around pubs, which will remain shut unless they operate as restaurants.

Alcohol will only be served with food and until 10pm, with all venues to close by 11pm.

There is to be no mixing of households indoors (apart from support bubbles), with a maximum of six allowed to mix outdoors.

With just under a week left of the current restrictions, PHE numbers show that there are currently 300.8 cases per 100,000 people in the borough, a figure which eclipses the national average of 167.