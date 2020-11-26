Shop Local: Ilford MPs back Recorder’s campaign to support independent traders

Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Ilford MPs Sam Tarry and Wes Streeting have backed the Recorder’s Shop Local campaign.

Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North. - Credit: Archant

We launched the campaign a month ago to try to help our independent traders and encourage residents to support them.

Mr Streeting, MP for Ilford North, said: “I’m proud to support the fantastic Shop Local campaign, which rightfully celebrates the wonderful small business help to make Ilford such a great place to live.

“As we all know, this year has been very tough on our high streets - even the most successful local businesses have faced an uphill struggle against uncertainty and restrictions.

“It is up to us to support them now to ensure that we still have them in the future.

You may also want to watch:

“Our friends, neighbours and colleagues, who work so hard to keep Redbridge thriving, deserve all our support.

“So, whether it’s in person or online, I encourage everyone to support our wonderful high streets.”

Mr Tarry, MP for Ilford South, said: “It’s crucial we do all we can to protect the unique character of our high streets, particularly the small and independent businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and employ thousands of people from across Ilford.

“Our high streets have been under threat for years from multinational corporations who reduce our community to clone towns with identikit high streets, devoid of any unique local character.

“However, the ongoing Covid crisis has hit them even harder, with many struggling to survive the first wave earlier this year.

“That’s why I’ve repeatedly called on the government to provide the urgent investment that’s so desperately required, especially as the pandemic spirals out of control and we face a second lockdown.

“Immediate steps must be taken such as reducing business rates and offering additional grants to encourage start-up business to open up, enable them to thrive and boost our local economy.

“The government must also give a guarantee that all those who are subject to the Job Retention Scheme extension scheme will receive at least 80 per cent of their previous incomes to help businesses and workers through the incredibly challenging economic situation.