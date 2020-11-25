Search

Advanced search

Shop Local: Ilford MPs back Recorder’s campaign to support independent traders

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2020

Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic.

Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic.

Archant

Ilford MPs Sam Tarry and Wes Streeting have backed the Recorder’s Shop Local campaign.

Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North.Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North.

We launched the campaign a month ago to try to help our independent traders and encourage residents to support them.

Mr Streeting, MP for Ilford North, said: “I’m proud to support the fantastic Shop Local campaign, which rightfully celebrates the wonderful small business help to make Ilford such a great place to live.

“As we all know, this year has been very tough on our high streets - even the most successful local businesses have faced an uphill struggle against uncertainty and restrictions.

“It is up to us to support them now to ensure that we still have them in the future.

“Our friends, neighbours and colleagues, who work so hard to keep Redbridge thriving, deserve all our support.

You may also want to watch:

“So, whether it’s in person or online, I encourage everyone to support our wonderful high streets.”

Mr Tarry, MP for Ilford South, said: “It’s crucial we do all we can to protect the unique character of our high streets, particularly the small and independent businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and employ thousands of people from across Ilford.

“Our high streets have been under threat for years from multinational corporations who reduce our community to clone towns with identikit high streets, devoid of any unique local character.

“However, the ongoing Covid crisis has hit them even harder, with many struggling to survive the first wave earlier this year.

“That’s why I’ve repeatedly called on the government to provide the urgent investment that’s so desperately required, especially as the pandemic spirals out of control and we face a second lockdown.

“Immediate steps must be taken such as reducing business rates and offering additional grants to encourage start-up business to open up, enable them to thrive and boost our local economy.

“The government must also give a guarantee that all those who are subject to the Job Retention Scheme extension scheme will receive at least 80 per cent of their previous incomes to help businesses and workers through the incredibly challenging economic situation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Image released after pregnant woman kicked in stomach in Wanstead bus stop robbery

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify in connection with a robbery of a pregnant woman at a bus stop in Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Shop Local: Ilford MPs back Recorder’s campaign to support independent traders

Sam Tarry wants reassurances from the government on the impact of the pandemic.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton explains reasoning for early kick-off at Port Vale

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Redbridge boss delighted by return to action

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Young Orient defender Happe insists victory and clean sheet were more important

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020