Ilford South MP picks best Christmas card in competition held at his former primary school
Ilford South MP Sam Tarry has chosen the winner of a Christmas card competition held at his old primary school.
The card designed by Advita Shukla was selected from a number of efforts designed by pupils at Highlands Primary School.
Describing returning to his old stomping ground as "a pleasure", the MP said: "As a former pupil at Highlands Primary School I was proud to see so many amazing Christmas card designs which demonstrated the talent and creativity of everyone that took part in the competition."
It was a fierce contest to declare Year 5 pupil Advita - nicknamed Sid - the winner, with Mr Tarry forced to choose between a number of "excellent" cards. Such was the standard that they are all now on display in his parliamentary office.
Congratulating Advita, Mr Tarry added: "It was a brilliant festive scene and now it's been sent to hundreds of MPs, councillors, family and friends!"