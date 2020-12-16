News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford South MP picks best Christmas card in competition held at his former primary school

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:00 PM December 16, 2020   
Ilford South MP Sam Tarry picked Advita Shukla's Christmas card as the winner of the competition held at Highlands Primary School. - Credit: Sam Tarry

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry has chosen the winner of a Christmas card competition held at his old primary school.

The card designed by Advita Shukla was selected from a number of efforts designed by pupils at Highlands Primary School.

The winning Christmas card chosen by Sam Tarry MP. - Credit: Sam Tarry

Describing returning to his old stomping ground as "a pleasure", the MP said: "As a former pupil at Highlands Primary School I was proud to see so many amazing Christmas card designs which demonstrated the talent and creativity of everyone that took part in the competition."

It was a fierce contest to declare Year 5 pupil Advita - nicknamed Sid - the winner, with Mr Tarry forced to choose between a number of "excellent" cards. Such was the standard that they are all now on display in his parliamentary office. 

A selection of competition entries prepared by the children at the Ilford primary school. - Credit: Sam Tarry

Congratulating Advita, Mr Tarry added: "It was a brilliant festive scene and now it's been sent to hundreds of MPs, councillors, family and friends!"





