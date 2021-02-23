News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford mosque transformed into pop-up vaccine clinic

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2021    Updated: 12:56 PM February 23, 2021
The Balfour Road mosque was transformed into a pop-up vaccine centre. Cllr Shoaib Patel was one of the lucky recipients to receive the jab. 

A joint effort between an Ilford mosque and Redbridge GPs led to a successful pop-up vaccine centre where people were more comfortable having the Covid jab.

On Sunday, February 21 more than 100 people received their first dose of the vaccine at the Balfour Road Mosque thanks to a joint effort between Ilford Muslim Society and Dr Najib Seedat from Healthbridge.

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society helped spread the word about the vaccine centre which was open to people from all faiths. 

Volunteers from the mosque got in touch with those who are eligible and helped doctors get it out to people of all faiths.

Bashir Patel, a trustee at the mosque, told the Recorder: "We know that there is slower uptake of the vaccine from people from the BAME community and we felt that people might be more comfortable getting the jab from their place of worship and that was the exact feedback we got.

Imam Bashir Patel said the overwhelming feedback they received was that people were more comfortable getting the jab in their place of worship and encouraged others to follow suit.

"It sends the right message to the community and I'd encourage more centres to be opened up in places of worship in the future."

As of NHS England data through February 14, 86pc of people over the age of 70, or 23,545 people, have received their first dose of the Covid jab in Redbridge.

Redbridge and Havering have got the vaccine out to more people than anywhere else in east London. 



