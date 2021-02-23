Ilford mosque transformed into pop-up vaccine clinic

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM February 23, 2021

The Balfour Road mosque was transformed into a pop-up vaccine centre. Cllr Shoaib Patel was one of the lucky recipients to receive the jab. - Credit: Bashir Patel

A joint effort between an Ilford mosque and Redbridge GPs led to a successful pop-up vaccine centre where people were more comfortable having the Covid jab.

On Sunday, February 21 more than 100 people received their first dose of the vaccine at the Balfour Road Mosque thanks to a joint effort between Ilford Muslim Society and Dr Najib Seedat from Healthbridge.

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society helped spread the word about the vaccine centre which was open to people from all faiths. - Credit: Bashir Patel

Volunteers from the mosque got in touch with those who are eligible and helped doctors get it out to people of all faiths.

Bashir Patel, a trustee at the mosque, told the Recorder: "We know that there is slower uptake of the vaccine from people from the BAME community and we felt that people might be more comfortable getting the jab from their place of worship and that was the exact feedback we got.

Bashir Patel said the overwhelming feedback they received was that people were more comfortable getting the jab in their place of worship and encouraged others to follow suit. - Credit: Bashir Patel

"It sends the right message to the community and I'd encourage more centres to be opened up in places of worship in the future."

Thanks to everyone.



A hugely successful popup Vaccination Clinic took place at our place of worship, people from ALL faiths got vaccinated.



In terms of feedback, people felt more comfortable being vaccinated at a place of worship, we would encourage more of these clinics. pic.twitter.com/hXED5rSMCF — Balfour Rd Mosque, Ilford Muslim Society (IMS) (@imsmasjidbal4rd) February 22, 2021

As of NHS England data through February 14, 86pc of people over the age of 70, or 23,545 people, have received their first dose of the Covid jab in Redbridge.

Redbridge and Havering have got the vaccine out to more people than anywhere else in east London.







