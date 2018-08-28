‘We’ve got to have a dialogue’: Ilford Mosque defies protesters by holding Holocaust exhibition

Rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, chairman and founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum shakes hands with Eton Mosque chairman Bashir Chaudhry. Photo: Amina Qadi Archant

An Ilford mosque hosted an exhibition to celebrate the heroic Albanian Muslims who saved Jews during the Holocaust – defying protesters’ calls for its cancellation.

Rabbi Mordechai Wollenberg addresses the audience. Photo: Amina Qadi Rabbi Mordechai Wollenberg addresses the audience. Photo: Amina Qadi

Faith leaders and politicians were among 70 people who attended the Love Your Neighbour exhibitiion at Eton Road Mosque on Sunday, January 20.

Three protestors gathered outside the mosque calling for the exhibition to be boycotted as it is backed by Yad Vashem – Israel’s official Holocaust memorial – whose museum is based in Jerusalem.

“To my surprise, after all these nasty emails and telephone calls and hostility to call the event off, it really went well,” said mosque chairman Bashir Chaudhry.

“Not only did it go very well - it opened all of our eyes.”

Council leader Jas Athwal addresses the audience. Photo: Amina Qadi Council leader Jas Athwal addresses the audience. Photo: Amina Qadi

He spoke of how Ilford South MP Mike Gapes, who he considers to be an expert on the Holocaust, said “he never knew, until today, the Albanian Muslims’ sacrifice and contribution to save the Jews in their homes and take such a huge risk”.

The exhibition’s original hosts – the Markaz El Tathgheef El-Eslami, based in the Golders Green Hippodrome – cancelled the event days ahead of its initial January 6 run.

A statement attributed to The Markaz, shared on Twitter, said it “did not know of the international connections some organisations had”, asserting that the mosque is a “community hub” with “no connections to any foreign government and stays well clear of anything political or perceived to be political”.

Bashir, chairman of The League of British Muslims, stepped in to host the event.

“Yes, there are issues, but we have still got to have a dialogue,” Bashir said.

“We cannot cut ourselves off completely – at the end of the day we have got to get together to discuss issues and come to some sort of positive solution.”

He added: “I am glad that I took the risk. Redbridge is a leading beacon in community cohesion and respect for everybody.”

Among those attending was Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal, Fiyaz Mughal of Faith Matters, Vivian Aisen, director of public at the Israeli Embassy; Sara Khan, lead commissioner for countering extremism; and Rabbi Wollenberg who represented Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirviz.