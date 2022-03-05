Ilford model Ellie Goldstein is one of learning disability charity Mencap's 18 Myth Busters - Credit: India Whiley-Morton

A Clayhall model is taking the fashion industry by storm.

Ellie Goldstein was inspired to start modelling at the age of 15 by the strong women role models in her life.

Now, she has become a role model for people with learning disabilities across the globe, with over 90k Instagram followers.

For International Women's Day, the Recorder spoke exclusively to the 20-year-old, who lives with mum Yvonne, dad Mark, sister Amy and nephew Blake.

"Strong women are important to me as role models, and support is everything to me," Ellie said.

"My mum and Amy encouraged me to start modelling, and always encourage me now."

In 2020, she was the first person with Down's Syndrome to represent luxury brand Gucci.

She has since been crowned Glamour Magazine's Gamechanging Model of the Year and even had a statue made in her honour by Adidas.

Ellie is represented by Zebedee, an inclusive talent agency, having dreamed of becoming a model since she was just five years old.

"I always loved the camera and posing, and being the centre of attention - like I always am," she joked.

This month, Ellie was announced as one of 18 Mencap Myth Busters, working with the charity to challenge wider stigmas and societal misconceptions about what living life with a learning disability looks like.

To mark the campaign, Ellie posed for a new photoshoot with photographer India Whiley-Morton, the daughter of radio DJ and Mencap ambassador Jo Whiley.

"I hope to change people's minds - having Down Syndrome doesn't stop you from achieving your dreams," Ellie said.

"I'm proving that's true all of the time."

She added: "I’m excited to be a Myth Buster because I want to show the world that people with a learning disability are all equals and can live their best lives.

"When people find out I’m a model, they see that I have confidence and they are surprised by that… I am an inspiration to them."

Looking to the future, Ellie says there is more work to be done.

"I would definitely like to see more models with disabilities being represented by the fashion industry," she said.

"We also need to be seen. The industry needs to be more inclusive to move forward."