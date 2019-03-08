Men with drugs 'star burst' on seeing police in Ilford

Officers from Ilford's response task force had a busy day yesterday (Wednesday, July 31).

A routine walk in Valentines Park, Cranbrook Road, ramped up a gear when they spotted a group of suspicious men who ran in different directions when they saw the uniformed officers.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers noticed a group of males who star burst on seeing police.

"One male was detained by officers and was found to be in possession of 12 bags of cannabis."

Their shift didn't stop there and a few hours later they stopped a man in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, and searched him. Officers discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin in his possession. "Both males have now been released under investigation," the Met Police spokesman added.