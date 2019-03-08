Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Men with drugs 'star burst' on seeing police in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 13:16 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 01 August 2019

The boating lake in Valentines Park. Picture: David Myers

The boating lake in Valentines Park. Picture: David Myers

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Officers from Ilford's response task force had a busy day yesterday (Wednesday, July 31).

The Green Flag status park in Ilford. Picture: Peter HopkinsThe Green Flag status park in Ilford. Picture: Peter Hopkins

A routine walk in Valentines Park, Cranbrook Road, ramped up a gear when they spotted a group of suspicious men who ran in different directions when they saw the uniformed officers.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers noticed a group of males who star burst on seeing police.

"One male was detained by officers and was found to be in possession of 12 bags of cannabis."

Their shift didn't stop there and a few hours later they stopped a man in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, and searched him.  Officers discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin in his possession.  "Both males have now been released under investigation," the Met Police spokesman added.

Most Read

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Redbridge Council hopes to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Most Read

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Redbridge Council hopes to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Men with drugs ‘star burst’ on seeing police in Ilford

The boating lake in Valentines Park. Picture: David Myers

An extra 110 planes a day could fly over Redbridge if City Airport expansion plans go through

City Airport has released proposals for an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.Picture: Steve Parsons

Redbridge Council named as finalist in street cleaning awards

Redbridge Council hopes to bag top industry award for street cleansing. Picture: Andrew Baker

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists