Jailed: Seven Kings man who preyed on elderly victims in bank card scam

Mohamed Koita from Seven Sisters has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam where he conned elderly victims into giving him their bank cards. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A man from Seven Kings has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam which saw elderly victims conned out of their bank cards.

Mohamed Koita, 22, of Clandon Road, was sentenced to 16-months for five counts of fraud by false representation at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, July 10.

Det Cons Ross Thompson, of Essex Police’s volume fraud team, said: “Koita carried out these callous crimes during the festive holiday period and preyed on the victims’ trust and vulnerability.

“Koita will now spend time locked in prison for his cowardly actions.”

The victims, men and woman aged between 81 and 85, were each contacted by a man claiming to be a bank manager.

They were told that their bank cards were no longer valid and could be collected and replaced that day.

Koita then collected the cards at their home addresses, posing as a man called Harry.

On three occasions he gave the victims an envelope containing “new” cards, which were in fact cancelled bank or gift cards.

He went on to withdraw cash after leaving with bank cards and PIN numbers.

Koita was arrested on January 3 following a vehicle search which uncovered eight bank cards, two envelopes, six gift cards, two phones and a card reader.

Det Cons Thompson said: “I would remind people to never hand out their bank details over the phone despite how convincing the caller may sound.”