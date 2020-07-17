Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Seven Kings man who preyed on elderly victims in bank card scam

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 July 2020

Mohamed Koita from Seven Sisters has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam where he conned elderly victims into giving him their bank cards. Picture: Essex Police

Mohamed Koita from Seven Sisters has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam where he conned elderly victims into giving him their bank cards. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A man from Seven Kings has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam which saw elderly victims conned out of their bank cards.

Mohamed Koita, 22, of Clandon Road, was sentenced to 16-months for five counts of fraud by false representation at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, July 10.

Det Cons Ross Thompson, of Essex Police’s volume fraud team, said: “Koita carried out these callous crimes during the festive holiday period and preyed on the victims’ trust and vulnerability.

“Koita will now spend time locked in prison for his cowardly actions.”

The victims, men and woman aged between 81 and 85, were each contacted by a man claiming to be a bank manager.

You may also want to watch:

They were told that their bank cards were no longer valid and could be collected and replaced that day.

Koita then collected the cards at their home addresses, posing as a man called Harry.

On three occasions he gave the victims an envelope containing “new” cards, which were in fact cancelled bank or gift cards.

He went on to withdraw cash after leaving with bank cards and PIN numbers.

Koita was arrested on January 3 following a vehicle search which uncovered eight bank cards, two envelopes, six gift cards, two phones and a card reader.

Det Cons Thompson said: “I would remind people to never hand out their bank details over the phone despite how convincing the caller may sound.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Moyes: West Ham have to promise less, deliver more

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

England prizes up for grabs in FA Matchday app competition

Players, parents and managers can make and manage match fee payments with the FA Matchday app and PayPal for season 2020/21.

West Ham United reveal 125th anniversary away kit

Mark Noble models the new away kit (pic West Ham United)

Jailed: Seven Kings man who preyed on elderly victims in bank card scam

Mohamed Koita from Seven Sisters has been jailed for 16 months for running a scam where he conned elderly victims into giving him their bank cards. Picture: Essex Police

Knives seized alongside two further arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

The two knives seized in the latest arrests made as part of the ongoing intelligence operation targeting violence and drug crime across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police