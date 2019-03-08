Search

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

PUBLISHED: 08:32 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 16 July 2019

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

An Ilford man was found with magnetic pots of class A drugs underneath his car.

On Sunday, July 12, Kent Police spotted a stationary vehicle in Sussex Road, Dartford, with "suspicious" acting occupants.

Officers conducted a search of the car and found 300 wraps concealed in metal containers.

A 23-year-old from Ilford was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and the car and goods were seized by police.

He has since been released, pending "further enquiries".

