Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car
PUBLISHED: 08:32 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 16 July 2019
Archant
An Ilford man was found with magnetic pots of class A drugs underneath his car.
On Sunday, July 12, Kent Police spotted a stationary vehicle in Sussex Road, Dartford, with "suspicious" acting occupants.
You may also want to watch:
Officers conducted a search of the car and found 300 wraps concealed in metal containers.
A 23-year-old from Ilford was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and the car and goods were seized by police.
He has since been released, pending "further enquiries".