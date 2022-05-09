Essex Police and National Highways officers following a collision on the M11 between Chigwell and Epping on May 5, 2022. - Credit: Essex Police

A 22-year-old Ilford man died after being involved in a crash on the M11, police have confirmed.

A black vehicle reportedly left the road on the southbound carriageway between the M25 and Chigwell Road in the early hours of last Thursday (May 5).

Shortly before 6.10am that morning, Essex Police were called to attend between junctions 5 and 6 of the motorway.

A section of the southbound road remained closed until shortly before 2pm that day following the collision.

Police say the victim’s family have been informed and officers are working to establish when the incident happened.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

Officers are appealing in particular to anyone who was driving along that stretch of road between 2.30am and 6am last Thursday.

Visit www.essex.police.uk to submit a report and footage or use the “live chat” feature to contact an online operator between 7am-11pm, and provide incident number 142 of 5 May.

Alternatively, call 101 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.