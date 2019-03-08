Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:28 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 02 September 2019

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

The post-mortem examination of a man and woman found dead at a house in Ilford last week will take place today (Monday, September 2), police have confirmed.

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police were called to a house on The Drive, at 12:57pm on Thursday, August 30, following a report of an injured person.

A woman, 31, was found in the garden of the house with serious neck injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification awaits, but officers have liaised with Lithuanian authorities who have informed her next of kin.

When officers entered the house they found the body of a man, 43, with wrist and neck injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The man and woman are believed to have been known to each other.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating the deaths and a post-mortem examination on both of the bodies will take place today.

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen BraddickForensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

No arrests have been made and police are not looking for anyone in connection with the deaths.

