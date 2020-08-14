Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15. Archant

Parts of Ilford Lane are closed tonight and will be again tomorrow night in an attempt to reduce crowds.

The road was shut at 7pm and will remain closed until 3am. It will be closed again tomorrow, Saturday, August 15 at the same time.

Police have also issued a “dispersal order” allowing officers to disperse crowds in Ilford Town, Clementswood and Loxford.

The order began at noon today and will continue until 6am on Sunday, August 16.

The action has been taken because today marks the anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, while tomorrow is Indian Independence Day.

In past years the area has been very busy with people celebrating.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal tweeted: “To all Redbridge residents of Pakistani and Indian origin, have a safe independence day, we are working with the police to ensure the safety of all our residents.

“It’s probably best to enjoy this one at home, there is still a pandemic on and no vaccine or cure. Stay safe.”