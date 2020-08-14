Search

Advanced search

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

PUBLISHED: 21:26 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:26 14 August 2020

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Archant

Parts of Ilford Lane are closed tonight and will be again tomorrow night in an attempt to reduce crowds.

The road was shut at 7pm and will remain closed until 3am. It will be closed again tomorrow, Saturday, August 15 at the same time.

Police have also issued a “dispersal order” allowing officers to disperse crowds in Ilford Town, Clementswood and Loxford.

You may also want to watch:

The order began at noon today and will continue until 6am on Sunday, August 16.

The action has been taken because today marks the anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, while tomorrow is Indian Independence Day.

In past years the area has been very busy with people celebrating.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal tweeted: “To all Redbridge residents of Pakistani and Indian origin, have a safe independence day, we are working with the police to ensure the safety of all our residents.

“It’s probably best to enjoy this one at home, there is still a pandemic on and no vaccine or cure. Stay safe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

A-levels: First Isaac Newton students head to study medicine at top universities

Amman Kiani from Isaac Newton Academy is off to study computer science after scoring top marks in his A-level results. Picture: Adam Scott

Loxford lockdown gardeners greening up Ilford

A group of residents have revitalised Loxford Park. Picture: Loxford Gardeners

A-levels: Beal Sixth Form celebrates highest number of students choosing to study medicine

Archchun Karunananthan received three A* and one A. Picture: Jevon Harding

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham United announce Scotland pre-season training camp

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Ilford Lane closed tonight and tomorrow night

Ilford Lane will be closed from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Herons captain Ellis-Grewal classes Hornchurch as most dangerous side in the league

Jahansher Akbar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Billericay CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 8th August 2020

Essex keeper Wheater enjoying close-up view of spin king Harmer

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-levels: Oaks Park enjoys impressive results day as Newbury Park school sends record numbers to Russell Group universities

Oaks Park High School students L-R: Yusuf Farah, Jay Kayaiya and twins Tai and Kenny Odelusi. Picture: Oaks Park High School