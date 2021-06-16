News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire at Ilford Lane shop was accidental, brigade says

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:06 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 11:31 AM June 16, 2021
No injuries after Ilford Lane fire breaks out

There were no injuries after a fire broke out at an Ilford Lane shop last night (June 15). - Credit: Submitted

A fire at a shop in Ilford Lane started accidentally, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called just after 10pm yesterday - June 15 - to the blaze, which broke out at the shop with flats above.

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged by fire; road closures were in place between Windsor Road and Kingston Road while firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

Crews had the fire under control by around 11.10pm and no injuries were reported.

An LFB spokesperson said its investigators believe the fire was accidental and involved an electrical appliance.


