Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police made nine arrests in Ilford Lane last month as part of their continued crackdown on prostitution in the area.

Officers from the Response Task Force, a policing team which works alongside the council to target prostitution in Ilford Lane, also made 78 stop and searches and handed out five prostitution cautions in the last month.

A spokeswoman for the East Area Command said: "The number of prostitutes on the streets has decreased in recent months due to the police presence.

"There have also been a number of warrants executed on brothels over the last three months.

"This involves checking on the welfare of any workers found in the premises alongside dealing with any criminal offences.

"The Response Task Force have had good feedback from members of public who have noticed the improvement in the area.

"Redbridge Council and the Response Task Force continue their work together including patrolling these areas to maintain the improvement and continue to deal with any criminal activity."

"Any people who want to report crime around prostitution in that area please contact the team on 07938 902 329 or report to 101.

"In an emergency always call 999."