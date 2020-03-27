Search

There With You: Ilford garage giving out free car repairs to NHS key workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 27 March 2020

Khalid Khan (in white shirt) is giving free car repairs to NHS key workers fighting coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

Khalid Khan (in white shirt) is giving free car repairs to NHS key workers fighting coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

An Ilford garage owner is offering free car and oil checks to any NHS, police or emergency services worker as a thank you for their hard work on the frontlines of coronavirus.

Khalid Khan, owner of K1 Tyres, said any key worker who is having car trouble during this difficult time should stop by his Ilford Lane shop and he’ll get them sorted.

He is offering free puncture repairs, vehicle checks, top ups and minor work and he’s giving 10pc off any major work that needs to be done.

Just stop by his garage in Ilford Lane and show your identification.

Khalid, who has been in business for 40 years said: “Most of these doctors and nurses are on the road working so hard while the rest of us are sitting at home and it’s because of them we are all surviving.

There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

“I want to make sure they can get to where they need to without any trouble and this is just a small gesture of thanks for all the amazing work they do.”

K1 Tyres closed last week but then re-opened after the government listed garages as an essential business that could stay open.

Khalid is also the chairman of the South Ilford Business Association and he hopes other members in the organisation who have businesses that are still open will do the same thing and offer a helping hand to the key workers.

He added: “Unfortunately there are some people taking advantage of the situation and ramping up their prices but there are plenty of honest businesses out there that want to do anything we can to help.”

“I am 65 years old so I’m stuck at home but if any NHS worker or police officer needs help, the guys in my shop will get them sorted.”

He said the offer will last for as long as it’s necessary.

For information visit http://www.k1tyres.co.uk/

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join. And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.

