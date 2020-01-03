Man arrested in Ilford Lane after car collides with a number of vehicles
PUBLISHED: 16:04 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 03 January 2020
MPS
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped after a short police pursuit in Ilford.
Shortly before 3pm today, Friday, January 3, a marked police vehicle followed a Land Rover that was suspected of being driven with false number plates.
The Land Rover failed to stop for police and collided with a number of vehicles in Ilford Lane, Woodlands Road and Albert Road and rolled into a bus in Ilford Lane.
A man was arrested and taken into custody. There are no reported major injuries.
