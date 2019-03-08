Redbridge Council said joint operations in Ilford Lane has made crimes go down and prostitution ebb

Despite the East Area Command "losing hundreds of officers" since 2010, police and Redbridge Council joint operations have made a 'huge difference' to Ilford Lane.

Speaking first hand about the changes, Redbridge Council leader, Jas Athwal said he witnessed how the area has improved after patrolling the hot spots with Ilford Response Taskforce and the Redbridge Enforcement Team.

"Along Ilford Lane I saw families enjoying dinner and people going about their business without worrying about crime," he said.

"Businesses have been giving us positive feedback, residents are reporting that prostitution has really come down, and we've seen a decrease in specific crimes that used to be major issues in Ilford.

"There is still much more we need to do to reclaim our streets from antisocial and criminal behaviour but we are making progress."

The Taskforce will continue working in Ilford over the coming months and the council will continue providing Enforcement officers, ANPR, and CCTV support "to ensure Ilford remains a safe place for all".

"We've made a lot of progress despite the harsh realities of police and council funding cuts," he added.

" The East Area Command Unit has lost hundreds of officers since 2010 and the council has had its funding cut by almost £190million in the same time span.

"Our officers are working incredibly hard on the front line and it was my privilege to join them."