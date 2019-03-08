Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Council said joint operations in Ilford Lane has made crimes go down and prostitution ebb

PUBLISHED: 15:31 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 24 September 2019

The leader of the coucnil went on patrol with the police. Picture: Redbridge Council

The leader of the coucnil went on patrol with the police. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Despite the East Area Command "losing hundreds of officers" since 2010, police and Redbridge Council joint operations have made a 'huge difference' to Ilford Lane.

No he hasn't been arrested, he is out with the force, checking out Ilford Lane hotspots. Picture: Redbridge CouncilNo he hasn't been arrested, he is out with the force, checking out Ilford Lane hotspots. Picture: Redbridge Council

Speaking first hand about the changes, Redbridge Council leader, Jas Athwal said he witnessed how the area has improved after patrolling the hot spots with Ilford Response Taskforce and the Redbridge Enforcement Team.

"Along Ilford Lane I saw families enjoying dinner and people going about their business without worrying about crime," he said.

"Businesses have been giving us positive feedback, residents are reporting that prostitution has really come down, and we've seen a decrease in specific crimes that used to be major issues in Ilford.

"There is still much more we need to do to reclaim our streets from antisocial and criminal behaviour but we are making progress."

You may also want to watch:

The Taskforce will continue working in Ilford over the coming months and the council will continue providing Enforcement officers, ANPR, and CCTV support "to ensure Ilford remains a safe place for all".

"We've made a lot of progress despite the harsh realities of police and council funding cuts," he added.

" The East Area Command Unit has lost hundreds of officers since 2010 and the council has had its funding cut by almost £190million in the same time span.

"Our officers are working incredibly hard on the front line and it was my privilege to join them."

Most Read

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Most Read

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient miss McAnuff says coach Embleton

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Redfern wants Woodford to learn from defeat to Old Haberdashers

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient secure London Senior Cup progress

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists