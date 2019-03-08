Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli Archant

Ilford Lane is closed following a collision involving a pedestrian this morning (Thursday, October 17).

The London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian near the junction with Hampton Road and Jersey Road at 6.20am.

Two ambulance crews, a medic in a car and an incident response office were sent to the scene.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by car," a spokeswoman said.

"We assessed two men at the scene and took one of the two to a major trauma centre."

The road is closed in both directions and a police cordon is in place.

TfL tweeted: "Bus routes 169 and EL1 are on diversion due to a road traffic collision at Ilford Lane."