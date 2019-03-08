Search

Advanced search

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

PUBLISHED: 10:36 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 17 October 2019

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Archant

Ilford Lane is closed following a collision involving a pedestrian this morning (Thursday, October 17).

Police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane following a collision involving a pedestrian. Picture: M ShibliPolice cordon is in place in Ilford Lane following a collision involving a pedestrian. Picture: M Shibli

The London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian near the junction with Hampton Road and Jersey Road at 6.20am.

Two ambulance crews, a medic in a car and an incident response office were sent to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by car," a spokeswoman said.

"We assessed two men at the scene and took one of the two to a major trauma centre."

The road is closed in both directions and a police cordon is in place.

TfL tweeted: "Bus routes 169 and EL1 are on diversion due to a road traffic collision at Ilford Lane."

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford crash out of Trophy on penalties to Cockfosters

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Ilford’s Great British Bake Off hopeful misses out on semi-final after failing to impress with his pies

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

‘Inhumane’: Ceiling collapses in ‘toxic’ Goodmayes family home despite weeks of warnings to housing association

The tenant's ceiling collapsed on the morning of his daughter's seventh birthday - six weeks after first raising the issue and warning this would happen. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists