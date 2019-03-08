Part of Ilford Lane closed after accident

A part of the road has been sectioned off. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A section of Ilford Lane is closed due to a road traffic accident.

Police have cordoned off a stretch of road and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said buses have been diverted and the 169 and EL1 routes will continue via South Park Drive, Green Lane and Winston Way.

"Buses will not serve stops from Longbridge Road to Bengal Road / Dudley Road in both directions, he added".