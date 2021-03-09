Frenford & MSA Women FC walk more than 400km for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen

Published: 3:54 PM March 9, 2021

Frenford and MSA Women FC smashed both their distance and money targets on last Saturday's (March 6) charity walk for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen. - Credit: Irfan Shah

A charity walk undertaken by Frenford & MSA Women FC has smashed its target, both in terms of distance covered and money raised.

The team aimed to raise £6,000 for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen by walking 200km on March 6.

Instead, they walked 413km and raised £8529, with the Lint Group sponsoring £10 for every kilometre (up to 200km).

Participant Rose Luther said: "These charities support the most vulnerable women and children in our society and abroad. I am very proud to be part of this football team and to have raised so much together."

Sabah Mahmood said: "The success and generosity from friends and family was far beyond my expectation, that’s the most beautiful thing about charity."

Tayyiba Yunis thanked the Lint Group for "helping us exceed our target" with their donation, while Yasmin Hussain feels "extremely proud" to have played her part in helping two organisations which do "incredible work".