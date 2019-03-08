Search

Vision will take over Kenneth More Theatre in September for groups to hire out

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2019

The Kenneth More Theatre's most recent panto was Aladdin. Picture: ELLIE HOSKINS

Archant

After "extensive negotiations" Redbridge Council's leisure arm will take over the Kenneth More Theatre on September 1.

The Redbridge Theatre Company (RTC), which currently manages the venue in Oakfield Road, Ilford, will be moving out this summer.

Its chairman jeremy Smith said: "RTC is pleased to confirm that after extensive negotiations with Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, the Kenneth More Theatre will remain open for hire by community groups and others.

"The Kenneth More Theatre has been the home of many local community theatre groups since it opened in 1974 and the RTC has been privileged to support them over its 45-year tenure.

"RTC, with its valuable network of experienced voluntary practitioners in the field of theatre, still hopes to be able to continue its role of supporting community theatre throughout the borough and pays tribute to its dedicated and talented professional staff who over the years have contributed so much to the quality of cultural life in Redbridge."

Mr Smith added that he hopes Vision gets support from the public when it takes over in the autumn.

To mark an end of the era, the RTC added an extra date after the last scheduled performance, which took place at the weekend, in the form of a Tina Turner tribute event on Saturday, July 27.

It is putting on a celebration show on August 25, paying tribute to more than four decades of performance and championing local talent.

An RTC spokesman said: "With more than 16,000 performances since the theatre opened we mark our departure by celebrating the remarkable people and productions that have made the KMT one of the most cherished and creative community theatres in the UK.

"With the biggest assembled company of performers and musicians ever to appear in a single show at the theatre, it will definitely be A Night to Remember.

"With extracts from popular musicals, plays and operettas that have been staged here over the years, there will be something for everyone.

"Join us as we say a fond farewell and raise a glass to the most eventful and enjoyable 45 years."

Visit kmtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 020 8553 4466

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Recorder letters: Social housing, Bodgers development, Wes Streeting and Rydale Centre

The old Ilford Recorder office site is being developed to include affordable housing.

New Argos store to open in Sainsbury’s South Woodford

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

