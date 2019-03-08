Search

Advanced search

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

PUBLISHED: 14:35 07 October 2019

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Archant

A body found in woodland could be murdered student midwife Joy Morgan who was last seen in Ilford, police have said.

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt MargessonA suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

The discovery comes nearly eight months after a group of police officers with sniffer dogs scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area of Stevenage in a bid to find the body of Ms Morgan, who was last seen alive leaving a church in Ilford on Boxing Day 2018.

Officers were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5, to reports they had found what they suspected to be a human body in woodland off Chadwell Road.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire police said: "Officers are still in attendance at the scene.

"No identification has been made at this time but officers are exploring a line of inquiry that it could be Joy Morgan, who was reported missing in February.

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts PoliceMissing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

You may also want to watch:

"Joy's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 8).

A member of the public contacted police at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5. Picture: Matt MargessonA member of the public contacted police at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5. Picture: Matt Margesson

Ms Morgan, 20, who was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was reported missing on February 7.

Shofah El-Israel, of Cricklewood, north London, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".

Most Read

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Man charged with 2009 rape and murder of Hainault woman

Michelle Samaraweera was found strangled and partially clothed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Revealed: Where the 754 crashes happened in Redbridge last year

Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Man charged with 2009 rape and murder of Hainault woman

Michelle Samaraweera was found strangled and partially clothed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers handed away trip to Carshalton in the FA Cup

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Taylor draws on positives of Daggers’ first-half display to take good point from Barnet

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

James Brophy celebrates a goal for Orient (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists