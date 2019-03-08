Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson Archant

A body found in woodland could be murdered student midwife Joy Morgan who was last seen in Ilford, police have said.

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

The discovery comes nearly eight months after a group of police officers with sniffer dogs scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area of Stevenage in a bid to find the body of Ms Morgan, who was last seen alive leaving a church in Ilford on Boxing Day 2018.

Officers were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5, to reports they had found what they suspected to be a human body in woodland off Chadwell Road.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire police said: "Officers are still in attendance at the scene.

"No identification has been made at this time but officers are exploring a line of inquiry that it could be Joy Morgan, who was reported missing in February.

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

"Joy's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 8).

A member of the public contacted police at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5. Picture: Matt Margesson A member of the public contacted police at 7.43am on Saturday, October 5. Picture: Matt Margesson

Ms Morgan, 20, who was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was reported missing on February 7.

Shofah El-Israel, of Cricklewood, north London, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".