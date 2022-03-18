Polish architect collects hundreds of pencil cases for Ukrainian refugee children in Poland  

An Ilford-based architect has been collecting stationery for hundreds of Ukrainian children arriving in her hometown in Poland amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Izabela, 37, who would prefer to go only by her first name, and her 10-year-old son Julian have collected over 700 pencil cases, which they have filled with paints, notepads, pens and other stationery for children seeking refuge in Gniezno.

After seeing children fleeing Ukraine without any belongings, the architect wanted to offer children something they could own and give them agency to express themselves.

Izabella and Julian have so far collected enough stationary to fill 700 pencil cases - Credit: Izabela

She said: “Every child can draw and I believe it’s very important that children are able to express themselves and use fantasy to escape from the trauma they have experienced.”

Izabela has been keeping up to date with what’s happening in her hometown through a Gniezno-based Facebook group with over 6,000 members, where residents have been welcoming Ukrainians into their homes and sharing resources in the huge humanitarian effort.

“Every single person I know is helping,” Izabela said.

After being inundated with donations, Izabela and her son have been spending their evenings filling pencil cases with colouring books, paper, pencils, stickers and paints and have set up a GoFundMe page to continue helping Ukrainian children.

View it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/crayon-for-children