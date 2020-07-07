Search

Advanced search

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

PUBLISHED: 16:15 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 July 2020

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Police found a “quantity of cannabis” at an Ilford house as emergency services responded to two fires there over four days.

The roof of a house was damaged by a fire in Castleview Gardens on Saturday and the first floor was damaged in a separate fire this morning. Picture: Stephen FreederThe roof of a house was damaged by a fire in Castleview Gardens on Saturday and the first floor was damaged in a separate fire this morning. Picture: Stephen Freeder

At 8.46am today, Tuesday, July 7 the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of smoke coming from a house in Castleview Gardens, Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

A small area of the first floor bedroom was damaged by the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.

At the same house on Saturday (July 4) at 12.07pm six fire engines and around 40 firefighters put out a fire on the roof.

There were no reports of any injuries however police recovered “a quantity of cannabis” from the property.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Regulars return to Redbridge pubs and hairdressers on ‘Super Saturday’ after months away

Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Most Read

Regulars return to Redbridge pubs and hairdressers on ‘Super Saturday’ after months away

Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Redbridge sees number of job vacancies plummet

Job vacancies dropped in Redbridge during lockdown, down 38pc since before lockdown and 49pc before last year.

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Soucek was becoming crucial prior to Covid-19 lockdown says West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Striker Harrold loved O’s championship winning season despite finding it hard at times

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Hammers have a ‘renewed’ belief says striker Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio challenges for the ball with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (right) during the Premier League match at St James' Park