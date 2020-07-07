Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days
PUBLISHED: 16:15 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 July 2020
Police found a “quantity of cannabis” at an Ilford house as emergency services responded to two fires there over four days.
At 8.46am today, Tuesday, July 7 the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of smoke coming from a house in Castleview Gardens, Ilford.
You may also want to watch:
A small area of the first floor bedroom was damaged by the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
At the same house on Saturday (July 4) at 12.07pm six fire engines and around 40 firefighters put out a fire on the roof.
There were no reports of any injuries however police recovered “a quantity of cannabis” from the property.
No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.