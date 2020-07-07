Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Police found a “quantity of cannabis” at an Ilford house as emergency services responded to two fires there over four days.

The roof of a house was damaged by a fire in Castleview Gardens on Saturday and the first floor was damaged in a separate fire this morning. Picture: Stephen Freeder The roof of a house was damaged by a fire in Castleview Gardens on Saturday and the first floor was damaged in a separate fire this morning. Picture: Stephen Freeder

At 8.46am today, Tuesday, July 7 the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of smoke coming from a house in Castleview Gardens, Ilford.

A small area of the first floor bedroom was damaged by the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.

At the same house on Saturday (July 4) at 12.07pm six fire engines and around 40 firefighters put out a fire on the roof.

There were no reports of any injuries however police recovered “a quantity of cannabis” from the property.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.