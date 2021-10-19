News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford hosts Black History Month food festival

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:55 PM October 19, 2021   
Acrobatic group the Black Eagles at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Acrobatic group the Black Eagles at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Ilford High Road hosted a food event last weekend for Black History Month.

The InIlford BHM Food Festival - held on Saturday, October 16 - also featured the Black Eagles performing an acrobatic routine complete with flame stunts. 

Acrobatic group the Black Eagles performing at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Acrobatic group the Black Eagles performing at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Acrobatic group the Black Eagles performing flame stunts at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Acrobatic group the Black Eagles performing flame stunts at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

A drum musician at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

A drum musician at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Cllr Roy Emmett (left), Mayor of Redbridge, at the InIlford Black History Month Food Festival

Cllr Roy Emmett (left), Mayor of Redbridge, at the InIlford Black History Month Food Festival

A samba group at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

A samba group at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival

Organised by InIlford, Saturday's offering also included African themed samba bands, print art activities, drum classes, food, merchandise and a UB40 tribute act.

The theme centred around paying homage to Redbridge's diversity, with each activity geared toward celebrating community and culture in the borough.

A UB40 tribute act at the InIlford Black History Month Food Festival

A UB40 tribute act at the InIlford Black History Month Food Festival

Afrobbean Kitchen, who featured at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival on Saturday

Afrobbean Kitchen, who featured at InIlford's Black History Month Food Festival on Saturday

InIlford is provided by the Ilford BID, an organisation which aims to improve the town centre by working on behalf of almost 400 local businesses.

On October 30, they will be putting on a Halloween community event which will run from 11am-5pm. 

The food festival was one of a range of activities and events organised across Redbridge for Black History Month, with other highlights including a digital art installation about reggae sound system culture and a workshop on the art of African head wrapping. 

