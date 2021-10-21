Ilford Historical Society hosts first combined in-person and online lecture

Published: 4:22 PM October 21, 2021

More than 30 people attended the Ilford Historical Society's first combined in-person and online lecture - Credit: Jef Page

Ilford Historical Society held its first combined in-person and online lecture last week.

Society president Jef Page delivered a lecture on John Constable’s famous painting the Haywain to an audience in Ilford Central Library as well as those tuning in online.

Just over 30 people attended in person, while a handful of invitees joined via Zoom.

Jef said it felt “very good” to be doing the talks back in person because “you get the audience reaction and can take questions much easier”.

He added: “Obviously we have done loads of talks in person but this is the first one since Covid started.

“We did a full programme of Zoom talks over the previous year, but this is the first time we have done one with Zoom and in-person together and it did work, we managed to get the technology going properly.”

The group’s next talk is on Monday, November 11, when Reverend John Brown of St Luke’s Church, Ilford, will deliver a lecture on the unarmed police of Victorian Ilford.