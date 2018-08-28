Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

PUBLISHED: 11:01 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 08 January 2019

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Archant

A founding member of an Ilford Hindu temple who shared his love of scriptures with everyone from hospital patients to prisoners has died.

A founding member of an Ilford Hindu temple who shared his love of scriptures with everyone from hospital patients to prisoners has died.

The borough’s Hindu community is in shock after Kharati Lal Sharma died of a heart attack at the age of 80 on Wednesday, January 2.

He was among those who founded Cleveland Road’s Ilford VHP temple, in the site of former Christian church, in the 1960s and he went on to serve as its vice chairman and chairman.

His death comes a year after that of his wife Jyoti, aged 75, and they leave behind three daughters - Sarita, 52; Anita, 51; and Manju 46 – and 49-year-old son Sanjiv.

“He was culturally very strong, very kind and very gentle,” Sanjiv told the Recorder.

“He was not officially a priest but he was very intellectual and knew Sanskrit.”

He came to the UK in the mid-1960s from the city of Karnal, in the north Indian state of Haryana, and settled in Windsor Road, Ilford.

Before coming to the UK, Kharati taught English and history in India.

After working initially in the post office, he became a civil servant in the government’s tax department until he retired at 65.

Sanjiv spoke of how his dad would represent his faith at events across the country, giving talks on the meaning behind religious festivals.

He said his dad also had an extensive knowledge of Indian classical music – playing the harmonium and the tabla drums – and would perform regularly at weddings, baptisms and other events.

“He never charged any body - he always did it for free,” he said.

His daughter-in-law Shona told the Recorder that Kharati was also “an awesome cook and had a really dry British sense of humour.”

“He could cook as well as my mum,” she joked.

She praised his makki di roti – a Punjabi bread made from corn meal – which “would instantly warm you up if you were cold”.

In a letter of condolence, the Hindu centre’s secretary Ravi Sharma said: “He was one of the very few learned persons who had vast knowledge of Hindu Vedic scriptures as well as Hindu social customs and traditions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Appeal for key witnesses to Gants Hill roundabout suspected assault as woman remains in a critical condition

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch

Most Read

Road closed after accident involving two cars

One car is on its roof in Walton Road. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Clifton Suspension Bridge toll houses to be demolished

An artist's impression of the Clifton Suspension Bridge from the Bristol side of the River Avon. Picture: Purcell

Appeal to find woman’s caravan she planned to move in to

The caravan was parked in a field in Caswell Hill. Picture: Google

Cancer café to offer support for patients in Nailsea

Jo Hopkinson is starting a cancer café, at Number 65 Nailsea High Street, after she was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Eight weeks of roadworks to start on M5

The roadworks are affecting junction 18 of the M5. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Redbridge boss Wetherall wants new-look squad to do little things right

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wood boss disappointed with how side coped with Daggers’ threats

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Ilford schoolboy, 8, ‘traumatised’ after being interviewed by counter-terrorism officers

The eight-year-old boy shared his experiences being interviewed by a counter-terrorism officers with community-led pressure group PreventWatch last month. Photo: Youtube\PreventWatch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists