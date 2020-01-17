Search

Police speed down Ilford High Road to break up large street fight

PUBLISHED: 10:06 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 17 January 2020

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Archant

There was a large police presence in Ilford town centre on Thursday evening after officers were called to reports of a large fight between a group of men in the High Road.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt ClemensonThe Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called at 6.49pm on January 16 to "reports of a group of males fighting at High Road, Ilford".

At least five police cars attended and drove down the pedestrianised part of the High Road outside the Exchange and Redbridge Town Hall.

You may also want to watch:

The group dispersed on police arrival.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt ClemensonThe Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

An eyewitness told a Recorder reporter at the scene: "There had been a load of them out there for a while, and then all of a sudden there was some kind of confrontation - I think it was two different groups of drug dealers squaring up to one another.

"All of a sudden there were loads of sirens from up near the police station and blue lights came tearing down from both ends of the high street, but as soon as everyone heard them coming they were sprinting away."

The police have confirmed that there were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.

