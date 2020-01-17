Police speed down Ilford High Road to break up large street fight

There was a large police presence in Ilford town centre on Thursday evening after officers were called to reports of a large fight between a group of men in the High Road.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called at 6.49pm on January 16 to "reports of a group of males fighting at High Road, Ilford".

At least five police cars attended and drove down the pedestrianised part of the High Road outside the Exchange and Redbridge Town Hall.

The group dispersed on police arrival.

An eyewitness told a Recorder reporter at the scene: "There had been a load of them out there for a while, and then all of a sudden there was some kind of confrontation - I think it was two different groups of drug dealers squaring up to one another.

"All of a sudden there were loads of sirens from up near the police station and blue lights came tearing down from both ends of the high street, but as soon as everyone heard them coming they were sprinting away."

The police have confirmed that there were no reported injuries and there have been no arrests.