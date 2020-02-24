Search

Advanced search

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

PUBLISHED: 14:34 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 24 February 2020

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A GP practice in Ilford was temporarily closed over the weekend for a deep clean after a patient presented with coronavirus-like symptoms, Redbridge's health bosses have confirmed.

Loxford Polyclinic, in Ilford Lane, was temporarily closed on the evening of Saturday, February 22 as a routine precautionary measure after a patient self-presented, but it re-opened around 12pm today (Monday, February 24).

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Loxford Polyclinic temporarily closed to enable a clean to take place as a routine precautionary measure. It has now reopened.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to ensure there was no risk to staff and patients."

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help finding this man, whose name has only been given as Ionnis. He has been missing since February 18. Picture: MPSRedbridge

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help finding this man, whose name has only been given as Ionnis. He has been missing since February 18. Picture: MPSRedbridge

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘It’s more mental to be honest’ - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient captain McAnuff has returned to training

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMahon plans to loan out Strizovic following arrival of goalkeeper on non-contract terms

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they need a stronger mindset

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Dagenham man has sight fully restored by Ilford treatment centre after heart condition prevents surgery elsewhere

Harminder Bharaj. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre
Drive 24