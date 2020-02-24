Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

A GP practice in Ilford was temporarily closed over the weekend for a deep clean after a patient presented with coronavirus-like symptoms, Redbridge's health bosses have confirmed.

Loxford Polyclinic, in Ilford Lane, was temporarily closed on the evening of Saturday, February 22 as a routine precautionary measure after a patient self-presented, but it re-opened around 12pm today (Monday, February 24).

A spokesman for NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Loxford Polyclinic temporarily closed to enable a clean to take place as a routine precautionary measure. It has now reopened.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to ensure there was no risk to staff and patients."