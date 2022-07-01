A bereaved Ilford woman has raised hundreds of pounds in memory of her dad since he died at just 56.

In the summer of 2020, Mark Sherer lost his life to heart disease, a condition that runs in the family.

His daughter Alix Sherer described him as “funny, kind and caring, and he only wanted the best for everyone”.

“He passed away really suddenly," she said. "Obviously because it was really sudden, we weren’t expecting it at all.”

The family were able to spend all their time with Mark up until the moment he passed due to the Covid lockdowns, which Alix said they are grateful for.

Mark spent time in Queen’s Hospital in Romford, where Alix said the hospital teams were "really good".

Alix did a three-day fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation in September 2020 at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkingside, where she worked, and raised £800: “We did raffles, little games, we sold cakes, biscuits and things like that.”

However, she is still raising money for the charity and has collected an extra £300 on a new fundraising page.

On the page, she added: "My life will never be the same with my dad not in it, which is why I want to try and help prevent someone else's family having to go through what I have been through."

View it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mark-sherer