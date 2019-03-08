Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Football leagues pay tribute following death of Ilford 'legend' Lawrence Segal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 June 2019

Lawrence Segal with his 50 year service award for his work with the FA last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Lawrence Segal with his 50 year service award for his work with the FA last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a football 'legend' from Ilford who has died at the age of 72.

Lawrence Segal pictured last year with his award from the FA. Picture: Ken MearsLawrence Segal pictured last year with his award from the FA. Picture: Ken Mears

Lawrence Segal, chairman of Echo Junior Football League for 15 years, was given the FA's Order of Merit award last year, recognising his 50 years of work as a volunteer across all levels of football in London and Essex.

He refereed at Wembley, met West Ham heroes including Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, and saw England captains like John Terry come through the ranks.

Echo Junior Football League announced Lawrence's death on Saturday (June 1), describing him as a 'legend' for the work he did for grass roots football.

In a statement, Echo League said: "It is with extreme regret that on Friday morning (May 31) we were notified of the sad passing of former Echo Junior Football League chairman, secretary, treasurer and referee appointment officer, Lawrence Segal.

Lawrence Segal with his 50 year service award for his work with the FALawrence Segal with his 50 year service award for his work with the FA

"When people talk about legends it is sometimes misinterpreted but we can proudly say what Lawrence has done for grassroots football over 50 years service puts him in the category. He will be sadly missed within youth football and on behalf of everyone associated with our league we pass on our deepest sympathy to his family."

You may also want to watch:

Essex Alliance Football League said Lawrence will be "sorely missed in Essex" and Colebrook Royals Football Club said "he was a loyal supporter of Colebrook from the start of our long journey in youth football".

Lawrence, a life-long West Ham fan, began his career in the Ilford football leagues back in 1963 as a player for OK Jewish Youth Club FC, before he became secretary for the club in 1966.

In 1971 he started playing for Moorscott FC and found out that the London Accountants' League was in need of a referee appointments officer. He went through full training and became a fully qualified referee, spending more than 20 years refereeing across London and held a number of other posts, including becoming the league secretary in 1974.

In 1978, he started to volunteer for the Essex County FA and went on to be a director of the league.

It was during this time that he met famous West Ham faces including 1966 World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore, World Cup final hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst and other club legends including Ray Stewart and Trevor Brooking.

After hanging up his whistle and cards in 1992 he became involved with youth football as secretary for Westhamians FC, and this led to his dedicated commitment to the Echo Junior League - one of the biggest local youth leagues. He was chairman of the league for 15 years.

Speaking to the Recorder about the FA's Order of Merit award last year, he said: "It seemed like the dream to me, to combine two things that I loved, football and business and I've loved it."

Most Read

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Anger after trucks will travel on new road though part of Fairlop Waters Country Park

Jenny Chalmers, Chairwoman of Aldborough Hatch Defence Association stands in the nature reserve where the haul road will run within a few feet of the pathway used by walkers, runners and cyclists, and adjacent to the golf course, She said the location is putting users at risk of pollution from dust, fumes and noise and destroying the trees and vegetation in its path. Picture: AHDA

Recorder letters: London not Essex, school places, town centre, Islamophobia, People’s Vote and epilepsy awareness

Ilford Town Hall is in the London Borough of Redbridge, not Essex. Picture: GOOGLE

Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Anger after trucks will travel on new road though part of Fairlop Waters Country Park

Jenny Chalmers, Chairwoman of Aldborough Hatch Defence Association stands in the nature reserve where the haul road will run within a few feet of the pathway used by walkers, runners and cyclists, and adjacent to the golf course, She said the location is putting users at risk of pollution from dust, fumes and noise and destroying the trees and vegetation in its path. Picture: AHDA

Recorder letters: London not Essex, school places, town centre, Islamophobia, People’s Vote and epilepsy awareness

Ilford Town Hall is in the London Borough of Redbridge, not Essex. Picture: GOOGLE

Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient to take on Cureton’s Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

Cricket: ‘Unlucky’ Cook happy to help Essex attack

Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Man arrested and charged in Ilford after police find knife in his underwear

A man was charged after being found with a knife and drugs in his possession in Ilford Lane. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists