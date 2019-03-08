Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford cafe serving almond milk, vegan options and pick your own pizza and wrap toppings opens its doors

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 August 2019

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe

Archant

Ever fancied a decent macaroon and almond milk? Or even a turmeric latte?

A new cafe has come to Ilford. Picture: Foodies CafeA new cafe has come to Ilford. Picture: Foodies Cafe

Well now you don't have to traipse to central London on an overheated train to get quality food and specialist dietary options after a new restaurant opened its doors in Ilford.

Foodies Cafe is taking orders in Ley Street and even has mains and dessert options for customers requiring vegan dishes.

Ambereen Mujtaba of Foodies Cafe said the eatery is a "little bit upmarket but without the expense".

"Foodies Cafe is a new independent food retailer and takes great pride in proving a central London café experience in east London - but not at the same price," she said.

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies CafeThe venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe

"Besides enjoying Rombouts coffee, customers also have the opportunity to build their own 12inch pizzas and wraps.

"All the ingredients are displayed in front of the customers to choose from.

You may also want to watch:

"Unlike other pizza places whereby customers have to pay a set fee for the pizzas even when they discard the toppings they don't want, at Foodies café, customers only pay for the toppings they choose."

Ambereen, who previously ran a cafe in Ilford Exchange shopping centre, also said all the cooking is done in front of the customers, so there is "no hiding" in a back of the kitchen.

"At the previous cafe customers were always asking us for vegan options so we decided to offer it here," she explained.

"We also hope to introduce seafood soon and will be extending our mains menu.

"We understand what the community needs and wants - I live in the borough myself - and want to cater for that need."

Ambereen said as well as good quality food and dessert, customers can enjoy free WiFi and a "pleasing ambience."

"I believe there is need in the area for a decent place where you can choose your own base and you can choose what goes on it," she added.

"We have only just opened and people are getting used to the idea and what we serve.

"Give us a try, I am sure you will love it," she added.

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Most Read

What about us? Boris gives Havering £17m health hub, despite Redbridge having one of worst GP ratios

Prime minister Boris Johnson(pictured with MP Julia Lopez) has today announced £17million for the new health centre at the former St George's Hospital site development in Hornchurch. Pictures: Julia Lopez/Bellway

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Residents ‘enormously relieved’ after developer drops nine-storey tower block plans

The plan proposes to demolish this nursery in South Woodford and replace it with a nine-storey office building. Picture: Google

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Barkingside boss Steven Le’Sage wants side to challenge for promotion

Barkingside manager Steven Le Sage. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ilford cafe serving almond milk, vegan options and pick your own pizza and wrap toppings opens its doors

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe

Ilford art exhibition celebrates 10 years of Valentines Mansion

The secretary bird is on display as part of the collection and was said to have roamed the mansion's grounds in the 17th century. Picture: Valentines Mansion/ Jason Rose

Redbridge Council confirms KMT pantomime will go ahead this winter in Ilford

Key to the KMT were handed over today. Picture: Redbridge Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists