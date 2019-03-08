Ilford cafe serving almond milk, vegan options and pick your own pizza and wrap toppings opens its doors

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe Archant

Ever fancied a decent macaroon and almond milk? Or even a turmeric latte?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new cafe has come to Ilford. Picture: Foodies Cafe A new cafe has come to Ilford. Picture: Foodies Cafe

Well now you don't have to traipse to central London on an overheated train to get quality food and specialist dietary options after a new restaurant opened its doors in Ilford.

Foodies Cafe is taking orders in Ley Street and even has mains and dessert options for customers requiring vegan dishes.

Ambereen Mujtaba of Foodies Cafe said the eatery is a "little bit upmarket but without the expense".

"Foodies Cafe is a new independent food retailer and takes great pride in proving a central London café experience in east London - but not at the same price," she said.

The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe The venue also serves vegan options. Picture: Foodies Cafe

"Besides enjoying Rombouts coffee, customers also have the opportunity to build their own 12inch pizzas and wraps.

"All the ingredients are displayed in front of the customers to choose from.

You may also want to watch:

"Unlike other pizza places whereby customers have to pay a set fee for the pizzas even when they discard the toppings they don't want, at Foodies café, customers only pay for the toppings they choose."

Ambereen, who previously ran a cafe in Ilford Exchange shopping centre, also said all the cooking is done in front of the customers, so there is "no hiding" in a back of the kitchen.

"At the previous cafe customers were always asking us for vegan options so we decided to offer it here," she explained.

"We also hope to introduce seafood soon and will be extending our mains menu.

"We understand what the community needs and wants - I live in the borough myself - and want to cater for that need."

Ambereen said as well as good quality food and dessert, customers can enjoy free WiFi and a "pleasing ambience."

"I believe there is need in the area for a decent place where you can choose your own base and you can choose what goes on it," she added.

"We have only just opened and people are getting used to the idea and what we serve.

"Give us a try, I am sure you will love it," she added.