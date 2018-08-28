Child abuse case against Ilford mum and two sons dropped

Adrian Navindra Parasram, Tony Radagsham Parasram and Rajpati Parasram outside Barkingside Magistrates court. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar Archant

A child abuse case against an Ilford mum and her two sons has been dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has dropped a combined total of 14 charges against Rajpati Parasram, 73, Adrian Parasram, 45, both of Wellesley Road; and Anthony Parasram, 45, of Balfour Road.

A CPS spokesman said: “The CPS has kept under careful review the evidence relating to these allegations of abuse.

“After careful consideration and in accordance with our duty of continuous review we have decided that the case no longer meets the evidential test.”

The family were due to stand trial on January 14 next year, alongside 46-year-old Clyde Parasram and dad Tony Parasram, 80, who had denied five counts of indecent assault.

The case against Tony ended when he died on October 29 this year and charges against Clyde were dropped ten days earlier.

Charges against all family members were in relation to two alleged victims on unknown dates between January 1, 1990 and January 1, 1998.