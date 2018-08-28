Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Child abuse case against Ilford mum and two sons dropped

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 December 2018

Adrian Navindra Parasram, Tony Radagsham Parasram and Rajpati Parasram outside Barkingside Magistrates court. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Adrian Navindra Parasram, Tony Radagsham Parasram and Rajpati Parasram outside Barkingside Magistrates court. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Archant

A child abuse case against an Ilford mum and her two sons has been dropped.

Adrian Navindra Parasram outside Barkingside Magistrates court. Photo: Aaron WalawalkarAdrian Navindra Parasram outside Barkingside Magistrates court. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has dropped a combined total of 14 charges against Rajpati Parasram, 73, Adrian Parasram, 45, both of Wellesley Road; and Anthony Parasram, 45, of Balfour Road.

A CPS spokesman said: “The CPS has kept under careful review the evidence relating to these allegations of abuse.

“After careful consideration and in accordance with our duty of continuous review we have decided that the case no longer meets the evidential test.”

The family were due to stand trial on January 14 next year, alongside 46-year-old Clyde Parasram and dad Tony Parasram, 80, who had denied five counts of indecent assault.

The case against Tony ended when he died on October 29 this year and charges against Clyde were dropped ten days earlier.

Charges against all family members were in relation to two alleged victims on unknown dates between January 1, 1990 and January 1, 1998.

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

#includeImage($article, 225)

School shuts site due to flooding

#includeImage($article, 225)

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists