Events in Ilford to mark launch of children's action plan

Events for youngsters are taking place in Ilford this weekend to mark the launch of a children's action plan.

Redbridge Council has been working with charity Unicef UK to get 'child-friendly' recognition by 2025.

Part of the process includes a child-friendly action plan, which children and young people worked on last year.

The launch of the action plan is being celebrated with the activities in Ilford.

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure is organising a number of events at Redbridge Central Library on Saturday (February 26).

These include Hungry Caterpillar finger puppet craft sessions for children aged eight and under (11am-12pm and 2pm-3pm) and a Hungry Caterpillar trail between 11am and 4pm.

Between 11am and 1pm, there is a drop-in workshop themed on pop artist Keith Haring while people aged 16 and over can learn about Shibori textile dyeing during a workshop between 2pm and 4pm.

A range of tech-themed activities will be available between 2pm and 4pm including 3D printing, coding, robotics and virtual reality for people of all ages.

A repairs cafe will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm, where volunteers will help to fix small electrical appliances and clothing.

Between 2 and 4pm, there will also be the chance for children and young people to give their views on neighbourhoods to the council's community hubs team.

Exchange Ilford shopping centre is also hosting events on the day, including three puppet shows in The Loft at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm which are suitable for children aged three and over.

A balloon modeller will also be on hand during the day, which will also see the announcement of Redbridge's next members of youth parliament.

Redbridge's action plan is part of Unicef UK's child-friendly cities and communities initiative, a global programme encouraging local services to commit to fulfilling children's rights.

In December, Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “I am proud to see how far we have come on our journey towards this vision of a child-friendly borough becoming a reality.

“During the development of this action plan, I have seen the great progress that we have already made in the borough in giving children and young people the platforms and confidence to voice their opinions."