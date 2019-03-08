Ilford businessman wins 'disruptive entrepreneur' accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named 'Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year' at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor Archant

An entrepreneur has received an award recognising the latest achievements of two companies that he first started in his Ilford bedroom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deepak Tailor, founder of LatestFreeStuff.co.uk and LatestDeals.co.uk, was named Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year at the London Asian Business Awards.

Latest Free Stuff contains a database of freebies offered by companies to customers online.

Among the companies that Latest Free Stuff has worked with include Tesco and Asda.

Latest Deals is a similar website showing different offers from a variety of companies online.

Deepak secured £50,000 investment from Deborah Meaden for Latest Free Stuff when he appeared on the BBC TV show Dragons Den in 2016.

The show sees budding entrepreneurs pitch to five of the country's most successful business people.

He said that it was an honour to win the disruptive entrepreneur of the year award.

"I really didn't expect to win because the competition was so strong in my category."

You may also want to watch:

"But when they announced the winners it felt incredible. It's been a long journey to start my company from my bedroom to now becoming one of the largest freebies and deal platforms in the UK.

"We now have the potential to reach up to one million people every month."

He said that ways in which they had disrupted the sampling industry included creating a WhatsApp group with more than 30,000 members and a Facebook messenger group that reached more than 50,000 people.

"This was done against a backdrop of everyone only using email newsletters to send updates to our members.

"In effect, we tried to 'disrupt' the industry and find an even better, easier way to do things.

"The disruptive entrepreneur means that we've gone into an industry and tried to change how things were done in the past.

"So we came into the sampling industry and gave people new ways to claim samples and find samples."

Deepak said his plans for next year are for the companies to grow further, with a view to branching out to the United States and Canada in the year after.