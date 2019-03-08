Search

Advanced search

Ilford businessman wins 'disruptive entrepreneur' accolade

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2019

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named 'Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year' at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Archant

An entrepreneur has received an award recognising the latest achievements of two companies that he first started in his Ilford bedroom.

Deepak Tailor, founder of LatestFreeStuff.co.uk and LatestDeals.co.uk, was named Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year at the London Asian Business Awards.

Latest Free Stuff contains a database of freebies offered by companies to customers online.

Among the companies that Latest Free Stuff has worked with include Tesco and Asda.

Latest Deals is a similar website showing different offers from a variety of companies online.

Deepak secured £50,000 investment from Deborah Meaden for Latest Free Stuff when he appeared on the BBC TV show Dragons Den in 2016.

The show sees budding entrepreneurs pitch to five of the country's most successful business people.

He said that it was an honour to win the disruptive entrepreneur of the year award.

"I really didn't expect to win because the competition was so strong in my category."

You may also want to watch:

"But when they announced the winners it felt incredible. It's been a long journey to start my company from my bedroom to now becoming one of the largest freebies and deal platforms in the UK.

"We now have the potential to reach up to one million people every month."

He said that ways in which they had disrupted the sampling industry included creating a WhatsApp group with more than 30,000 members and a Facebook messenger group that reached more than 50,000 people.

"This was done against a backdrop of everyone only using email newsletters to send updates to our members.

"In effect, we tried to 'disrupt' the industry and find an even better, easier way to do things.

"The disruptive entrepreneur means that we've gone into an industry and tried to change how things were done in the past.

"So we came into the sampling industry and gave people new ways to claim samples and find samples."

Deepak said his plans for next year are for the companies to grow further, with a view to branching out to the United States and Canada in the year after.

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Whiston and vlogger Harvey swim lengths to encourage disabled youngsters to swim

Brock Whiston, Isaac Harvey and Nikki Fairbairn in the pool (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Ilford businessman wins ‘disruptive entrepreneur’ accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

High achieving New City College students celebrated at awards night

Rob Hull and Ashley John-Baptiste with New City College young learner of the year award winner Fadomo Abdulrahman. Picture: Dan Rathod / New City College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists