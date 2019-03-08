Poll

‘Without Debenhams we will be lost’: Redbriddge residents react to concerns over future of Ilford Debenhams store

Ilford residents are concerned over the future of the Ilford Debenhams after the company went into administration yesterday. Picture: Nick Ansell/ PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford residents have spoken out on social media after the future of the Debenhams store in Ilford was put in doubt after the company was placed into administration.

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 9) the retailer’s lenders seized control of the company, and the move is expected to trigger store closures and job losses.

As part of a wider restructuring around 50 outlets could shut via a Company Voluntary Arrangement, however at the moment the future of the store in Ilford town centre is unknown.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley holds a 30 per cent stake in the company, and yesterday called the administration a “national scandal” and called for the process to be reversed.

Ilford residents were equally as shocked by the news, and were hoping for the best, with regards to the future of the store in The Exchange.

Clarise Germain said: “Without Debenhams stores the UK will be lost. It will be like a big light has turned off.”

Graham Fairbrother added: “As with all stores that have either closed permanently or had to shut stores, the business model is generally an outdated one, with high prices which in current times means people wont shop in the store, this is why the magical place that was Toys R Us shut was because everything was more expensive than everywhere else so barely anything sold.

“Debenhams is another prime example where the price is above the consumers budget.

The high street is disappearing due to rising business rates and lower footfall in town centres due to high parking charges so people chose the retail parks over the town centre, only common theme is councils deliberately destroying the high street so it can turn then into flats.”

Kym Foster said it was the “End of an era” and added “so sad what has happened to our high street stores - damn technology and it’s ruination of our world.”

Samina Islam said: “Such a shame. Pollards, Woolworths, Clockhouse, BHS and now Debenhams..all departments stores gone.”