Ilford residents prefer looking at the London Eye rather than at their partner's face

PUBLISHED: 16:58 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 23 September 2019

Half of sight loss is avoidable. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Half of sight loss is avoidable. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

To mark National Eye Health Week Specsavers Ilford asked customers in the borough to rank their favourite sights in the UK.

Out of 2,000 adult participants, the most popular view was the London Eye.

This was followed by Windemere in Cumbria and Tower Bridge.

The capital's attractions might have secured places in the top rankings but sights a bit closer to home also got a mention.

Local nature and seeing your partners face also proved to be popular.

A Specsavers spokesman said there are currently an estimated 7,760 people in Ilford with sight loss, which affects their daily lives.

According to Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), it is estimated that by the year 2020 this will have increased to 9,020.

As half of sight loss is avoidable, Ilford Specsavers is encouraging residents to take regular eye tests

Mohammed Rehmani, ophthalmic director, at Specsavers Ilford, said: "Half of all sight loss is avoidable with early detection, but despite this, many people in Redbridge are not taking the necessary steps to put eye health at the top of their agenda.

"The research gathered today shows 3,380 are forgetting to have a check or simply aren't making it a priority, but we're aiming to change this.

"Having your eyes tested does not just check for changes in vision but can help prevent sight loss through early detection of conditions and even spot other health concerns such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

"Everyone should take advantage of the latest innovations available in stores, such as our Optical coherence tomography (OCT) machines commonly found in hospitals, that looks at eye health in fantastic detail."

To help people imagine what their vision could look like through different eye conditions, Specsavers has also launched an augmented reality (AR) filter on social media.

The filter which is across both Specsavers' Facebook and Instagram accounts, can be applied to users images, to give an impression of common eye conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and cataract.

National Eye Health Week run between October 23 and 29 2019.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps

