Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 January 2020

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

The entrance to Ilford Station has closed for Network Rail to start planned upgrades ahead of Crossrail's official opening as the Elizabeth line.

A temporary entrance to the station in Ilford Hill has opened while the entrance in Cranbrook Road is closed.

Construction of the new entrance is expected to start in March and finish in September, when the main Cranbrook Road entrance will reopen.

Lifts to all the platforms should also be open by this time.

All work should be complete by December this year, Network Rail said.

While the main entrance is closed, passengers will use a new, temporary entrance on Ilford Hill, which has been equipped with new CCTV and lighting.

The pedestrian crossing outside the old entrance in Cranbrook Road will be closed, while works take place nearby to build a wider crossing.

Hoardings will be put up around the old station entrance and the footpath will be closed to pedestrians.

Network Rail said there will be a few lane closures in Cranbrook Road during some of the demolition and construction work to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

