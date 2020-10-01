Ilford courier hopes to put town on the map with new social enterprise delivery service

Ilford courier Nayeem Ahmed, 23, wants to use his years of experience to build a delivery service that protects the drivers. Picture: Nayeem Ahmed Archant

If finding a gap in the market is key to building a successful business, then 23-year-old Nayeem Ahmed is well on his way.

The courier from Ilford has started his own enterprise, iDeliver247, which aims to deliver the things that competitors don’t:

“I’ve been a courier with other companies for the past four years and noticed they don’t offer a 24-hour service, and are unable to offer customers what they really need delivered to their door, like medicine, parcels and groceries.”

Beyond these essentials, Nayeem has also received requests from high street shops such as Primark and Superdrug. Confident in the demand, he’s recruiting drivers at pace.

“I have 50 now, and when I advertised jobs a few days ago I got over 170 applications.”

He understands why so many others are keen to come on board: “With Uber and Deliveroo, each job has a different rate, so it’s hard for someone to know what they’ll earn.

“I have a fixed rate — £4 for local jobs and £5 for jobs more than three miles away. It’s mentally hard not knowing how much money you’ll earn.

“My ultimate goal is to give drivers a platform with better pay and value for their time.”

Describing iDeliver247 as a “service, not a product” and a “social enterprise”, it’s clear that Nayeem’s experiences drive his vision.

“All us couriers are a tight-knit community. I’ve been a driver, I know what it’s like. I want to become a big player in this industry by protecting them.”

Currently covering Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and most surrounding areas, he plans to expand — within the capital, and beyond.

But for now, he is proud to be building a business in his home town.

“I want to put Ilford on the map. I want people to see someone doing something positive.”

Helped by his dad and brother, both businessmen, Nayeem is building an app, and is in talks with retailers such to start delivering from their stores.

Though making money is a nice bonus, Nayeem is clear on his top priority. “I want my drivers to represent iDeliver247 proudly, without a single bad thing to say.”

For further information, visit facebook.com/ideliver247.