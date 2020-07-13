Search

Yorkshire Building Society thanks Ilford for supporting its homelessness charity

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 July 2020

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £1,000,000 for End Youth Homelessness (Pic: Yorkshire Building Society)

Archant

Yorkshire Building Society has said thanks a million to the community in Ilford for helping to raise £1million for its End Youth Homelessness (EYH) partnership.

The building society’s branch, in the High Road, has raised £1,398 for EYH in the three-and-a-half year partnership which has helped more than 455 young people and 95 dependent children into their own rented homes.

EYH is a national movement of local charities working together to end youth homelessness in the UK after an estimated 110,000 young people in the UK were deemed homeless or at risk of homelessness last year.

By funding the Rent Deposit Scheme, providing rental deposit guarantees, initial rent payments and home essentials grants, the partnership gave practical help to homeless young people (aged 16 to 25) across the UK that were ready to live independently.

The money has been raised through activities such as colleague fundraising, public donations, innovative savings accounts and donations from Yorkshire Building Society.

Ally Bernardo, manager of the Ilford branch, said: “I want to thank everyone in the community here in Ilford that has supported our partnership with End Youth Homelessness.

“This has enabled us to help hundreds of homeless young people move into their own homes and provide them with the support they need to rebuild their future.

“Through our partnership, we’ve helped young people to overcome some of the enormous financial barriers to living independently like rental deposits, the first month’s rent, or household essentials and furniture.”

EYH charities collectively work with over 30,000 young people who are amongst the most deprived in the country.

Nicholas Connolly, managing director for End Youth Homelessness, said: “We have created a brilliant service that really works for homeless young people and a blue print for scaling other great local services.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and its legacy is hardwired into our future with the End Youth Homelessness Housing Fund, which builds on the partnership’s Rent Deposit Scheme.

“The hugely successful fundraising by Yorkshire Building Society will fund its first year of operation. We want to say a huge thank you to colleagues and customers at the Society for their support, which has helped change the lives of homeless young people.”

