Ilford church delivers food parcels to Salvation Army and Welcome Centre

PUBLISHED: 10:16 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 21 October 2019

Embassy of Faith, The Redeemed Christian Church of God delivered the food to the Salvation Army and the Welcome Centre. Picture: Julius Adegbite

Archant

An Ilford church donated food to help feed the hungry in Ilford last week.

Embassy of Faith, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, led by Pastor Julius Adegbite, delivered the food donations to the Salvation Army in Clements Road on Thursday, October 17 to support the night shelter.

Further collections were delivered to the Welcome Centre in St Mary's Road which cares for the homeless.

The next food collection and opportunity to donate is coming up in December.

Donations are welcome and encouraged to ensure that homeless people have some food this Christmas.

Pastor Julius Adegbite, of the church in Cranbrook Road, said: "The event was quite good. We have been doing this since 2012 and plan to do it again in December just before the Christmas holidays.

"It was amazing. We met some of the homeless people and the managers, they were so appreciative. It is a privilege if we are able to give hope to people that are homeless."

