Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 11 December 2019

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Hundreds got into the festive spirit at Ilford's annual Christmas parade last weekend.

The parade on November 30 kicked off outside Starbucks, High Road, featuring a horse drawn crystal carriage, Santa and his elves, the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps, dancers and cheerleaders, majorettes, stilt walkers, Professor Crump and Ilford's very own shopping mascots.

Children, dressed as their favourite character, had the opportunity to meet Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff as they joined in the celebrations and took part in a sticker trail where children can receive a Frozen gift.

Frozen themed ice sculptures were carved in the Exchange Shopping Centre and kids danced in snow from snow machines and watched the Frozen Showcase and Tableau featuring songs from the films.

There was also entertainment from theatre groups, choirs and dance schools.

