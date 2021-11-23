News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Festivities planned to mark Ilford's Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:38 PM November 23, 2021
The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

Santa at Ilford BID's Christmas parade in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

A number of festive events will be taking place in Ilford this weekend as the town's Christmas lights are turned on.

Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) is putting on entertainment outside Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday (November 27).

Cast members of this year's Cinderella pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at 2pm and give crowds a taster of their show at 3pm.

Bollywood dance school D-Style will be performing at 2.30pm and the Voices of Redbridge choir will take to the stage to sing Christmas carols at 3.30pm.

Singing trio So Diva, participants in last year's series of TV show The Voice, are on stage from 4pm with the lights switch-on at 5pm, which will be led by Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and the borough's mayor Roy Emmett.

Crowds will also be able to enjoy a fireworks display while a mobile snow globe will travel down High Road.

At the Exchange shopping centre, children's activities will take place from 12pm, including face painting and a Santa's grotto.


Christmas
Ilford News

