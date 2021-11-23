Festivities planned to mark Ilford's Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: Ken Mears
A number of festive events will be taking place in Ilford this weekend as the town's Christmas lights are turned on.
Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) is putting on entertainment outside Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday (November 27).
Cast members of this year's Cinderella pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at 2pm and give crowds a taster of their show at 3pm.
Bollywood dance school D-Style will be performing at 2.30pm and the Voices of Redbridge choir will take to the stage to sing Christmas carols at 3.30pm.
Singing trio So Diva, participants in last year's series of TV show The Voice, are on stage from 4pm with the lights switch-on at 5pm, which will be led by Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and the borough's mayor Roy Emmett.
Crowds will also be able to enjoy a fireworks display while a mobile snow globe will travel down High Road.
At the Exchange shopping centre, children's activities will take place from 12pm, including face painting and a Santa's grotto.
Most Read
- 1 Three people escape overnight flat fire in Ilford
- 2 Tests after dead swans found in Goodmayes Park
- 3 Barking man 'showed little remorse' over murdering mother-of-two
- 4 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
- 5 South Woodford restaurant named best Indian in east London
- 6 Train delays due to signal failure near Liverpool Street
- 7 Redbridge man exploiting sex workers caught in undercover operation
- 8 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
- 9 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21
- 10 Essex CCC to 'thoroughly investigate' racism allegations