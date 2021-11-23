Festivities planned to mark Ilford's Christmas lights switch-on

A number of festive events will be taking place in Ilford this weekend as the town's Christmas lights are turned on.

Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) is putting on entertainment outside Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday (November 27).

Cast members of this year's Cinderella pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at 2pm and give crowds a taster of their show at 3pm.

Bollywood dance school D-Style will be performing at 2.30pm and the Voices of Redbridge choir will take to the stage to sing Christmas carols at 3.30pm.

Singing trio So Diva, participants in last year's series of TV show The Voice, are on stage from 4pm with the lights switch-on at 5pm, which will be led by Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and the borough's mayor Roy Emmett.

Crowds will also be able to enjoy a fireworks display while a mobile snow globe will travel down High Road.

At the Exchange shopping centre, children's activities will take place from 12pm, including face painting and a Santa's grotto.



