Events held to mark Ilford Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: Paul Fox Photography
A range of festivities were held in Ilford as the town's Christmas lights were turned on.
The illuminations switch-on was one of many events held outside Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday (November 27).
The Voices of Redbridge Choir sang Christmas carols and Disney tunes to the crowds, while The Voice UK contestants So Diva also performed.
Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal commemorated the impact of the Covid pandemic and led the lights switch-on with borough mayor Roy Emmett.
A flame artist also performed, while there was even a pie eating contest, a walk through Christmas tree and floating angels.
The Exchange shopping centre hosted a Santa's grotto and snow play area.
The event was organised by Ilford Business Improvement District and its manager Cyril Bekoe said there was a massive turn out for the event.
Most Read
- 1 Search continues for man who fled scene of Loxford stabbing
- 2 Update on search for older man walking barefoot along Chigwell Road
- 3 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
- 4 Missing man seen on Chigwell Road found 'safe and well'
- 5 Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital
- 6 Nine rescue pets looking for homes this Christmas in east London
- 7 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
- 8 Warning issued over fake Omicron variant test scam
- 9 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
- 10 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
"Christmas 2021 got off to a frosty start with businesses and the Ilford community showing they could not be deterred by windy conditions and rain."
The event ended with a fireworks display.