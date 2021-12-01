Events held to mark Ilford Christmas lights switch-on

Snow angels were part of the festivities - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

A range of festivities were held in Ilford as the town's Christmas lights were turned on.

The illuminations switch-on was one of many events held outside Redbridge Town Hall on Saturday (November 27).

So Diva were among the performers on stage - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The Voices of Redbridge Choir sang Christmas carols and Disney tunes to the crowds, while The Voice UK contestants So Diva also performed.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal commemorated the impact of the Covid pandemic and led the lights switch-on with borough mayor Roy Emmett.

Council leader Jas Athwal spoke during the events - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

A flame artist also performed, while there was even a pie eating contest, a walk through Christmas tree and floating angels.

A fireworks display happened at the end of proceedings - Credit: Ilford BID

The Exchange shopping centre hosted a Santa's grotto and snow play area.

The event was organised by Ilford Business Improvement District and its manager Cyril Bekoe said there was a massive turn out for the event.

A walk through Christmas tree was stationed in Ilford High Road - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

"Christmas 2021 got off to a frosty start with businesses and the Ilford community showing they could not be deterred by windy conditions and rain."

The event ended with a fireworks display.