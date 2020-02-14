Ilford children learn it's okay to share mental health worries
PUBLISHED: 10:02 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 14 February 2020
Archant
For mental health week pupils at an Ilford primary school showed that brave kids share their worries proudly.
Staff, children and parents from Uphall Primary School, in Uphall Road, came together at the beginning of the month for Children's Mental Health Week to create awareness around the issue and raised £440 for mental health charity Place2Be.
The children had a full week of creative activities showing how mental health can be recognised and overcome.
Interim Head Teacher Dr KulvarnAtwal said: "We want our curriculum to have the development of children's personal and emotional skills at the centre of all that we do."
Place2Be organised activities around the theme Find Your Brave which showed the children that being brave can mean asking for help, trying something new, pushing themselves outside their comfort zones or sharing their worries.
As part of the activities the school organised a non-uniform day, a cake sale and an exhibition to raise money for Place2Be, which seeks to improves children's mental health.